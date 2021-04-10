WrestleMania 37 lineup (live coverage tonight): The full card announced for this weekend’s two-night event

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WrestleMania 37 night one.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship.

-Sasha Banks vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. AJ Styles and Omos for the Raw Tag Titles.

-The Miz and John Morrison vs. Bad Bunny and Damian Priest.

-Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman in a steel cage match.

-Seth Rollins vs. Cesaro.

-Ruby Riott and Liv Morgan vs. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. Natalya and Tamina vs. Naomi and Lana vs. Carmella and Billie Kay in a tag team turmoil match for a shot at the WWE Women’s Tag Titles.

The following matches are advertised for Sunday’s WrestleMania 37 night two.

-Roman Reigns vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Randy Orton vs. The Fiend.

-Big E vs. Apollo Crews in a Nigerian Drum Fight for the Intercontinental Championship.

-Riddle vs. Sheamus for the U.S. Championship.

-Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn.

-Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defend the WWE Women’s Tag Titles against the winners of Saturday’s tag team turmoil match.

Powell’s POV: Billie Kay and Carmella were added to the tag team turmoil match on Smackdown. Hulk Hogan and Titus O’Neil will serve as hosts of the shows. Logan Paul will also appear with Zayn. Bebe Rexha will sing “America The Beautiful” on night one.

WWE will have 25,000 fans in attendance each night in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium. The safety protocols that include social distancing and mask requirements. WWE is listing a one-hour Kickoff Show for both nights beginning at 6CT/7ET, and the main shows begin at 7CT/8ET, which is an hour later than usual. The show will stream exclusively on Peacock in the United States. Join me for live coverage tonight beginning with the Kickoff Show. Dot Net Members will hear same night audio reviews co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I after each show.