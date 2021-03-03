Jim Crockett Jr. dead at age 76

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Legendary pro wrestling promoter Jim Crockett Jr. died on Wednesday at age 76. Crockett had been hospitalized over the weekend and reports stated that he was suffering from liver and kidney failure.

Powell’s POV: Jim Crockett Sr. started Jim Crockett Promotions, which Jim Crockett Jr. took over in the seventies. Crockett Jr. had brief funs as the owner of two minor league baseball teams and a minor league hockey team in addition to running his pro wrestling territory. Crockett sold the pro wrestling company to Ted Turner in 1988, and it was renamed World Championship Wrestling. Crockett also served three terms as the president of the National Wrestling Alliance. My condolences to Crockett’s family and friends.