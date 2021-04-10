Impact Wrestling Hardcore Justice lineup: The card for today’s Impact Plus event

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Impact Wrestling is advertising the following matches for the Hardcore Justice event that will stream today on Impact Plus.

-Tommy Dreamer, Rich Swann, Willie Mack, and Eddie Edwards vs. “Violent By Design” Eric Young, Joe Doering, Deaner, and Rhino in a Hardcore War.

-Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz in a Knockouts Title vs. career match.

-Jordynne Grace vs. Susan vs. Tenille Dashwood vs. Havok vs. Rosemary vs. Alisha Edwards in a Weapons Match for a future Knockouts Title shot.

-Ace Austin and a partner vs. Josh Alexander and a partner vs. TJP and a partner in a three-way tag match.

-Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Crazzy Steve and Black Taurus.

-Brian Myers vs. Jake Something in a Hardcore Blindfold Match.

-Hernandez vs. Mahabali Shera in a Chairly Legal match.

Powell’s POV: Jazz must retire if she fails to capture the Knockouts Championship. The event will stream on Impact Plus today at 2CT/3ET.