NXT TV preview: Two matches set for the Takeover 36 fallout edition

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Tuesday’s edition of the NXT television show.

-“Hit Row” Isaiah Scott, Top Dolla, and Ashante Thee Adonis vs. Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, and Joaquin Wilde.

-Carmelo Hayes vs. Odyssey Jones in the NXT Breakout Tournament finals.

Powell’s POV: NXT will also tape television at the Performance Center this week. We are seeking reports from the taping. If you are going and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmai.com. Join John Moore for his live reviews of NXT every Tuesday at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members.