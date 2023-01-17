01/17 Moore’s NXT audio review: Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller discuss their cage match for the NXT Title, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on being co-No. 1 contenders the NXT Women’s Title, Apollo Crews and Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, Gallus vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Alba Fyre vs. Sol Ruca

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller discuss their cage match for the NXT Title, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on being co-No. 1 contenders the NXT Women’s Title, Apollo Crews and Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, Gallus vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Alba Fyre vs. Sol Ruca, and more (37:52)…

Click here for the January 17 NXT TV audio review.

