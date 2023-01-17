What's happening...

01/17 Moore’s NXT audio review: Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller discuss their cage match for the NXT Title, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on being co-No. 1 contenders the NXT Women’s Title, Apollo Crews and Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, Gallus vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Alba Fyre vs. Sol Ruca

January 17, 2023

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

John Moore reviews the latest NXT television show: Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller discuss their cage match for the NXT Title, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin on being co-No. 1 contenders the NXT Women’s Title, Apollo Crews and Axiom vs. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams, Gallus vs. Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, Alba Fyre vs. Sol Ruca, and more (37:52)…

Click here for the January 17 NXT TV audio review. 

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.

 

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

SPECIAL EPISODE

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.