AEW Dynamite in Fresno (reports needed), last week’s AEW Dynamite poll results, Batista, Ted DiBiase, Mark Briscoe, Wendy Choo, Toots Mondt, Perro Aguayo, The Sheik, Pez Whatlety

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-All Elite Wrestling Dynamite will be live tonight from Fresno, California at the Save Mart Center. The show includes Darby Allin vs. Kushida for the TNT Championship. Join me for our weekly live review as the show airs at 7CT/8ET on TBS. My same night audio review will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-We are looking for reports from tonight’s AEW Dynamite and AEW Rampage taping in Fresno. If you are attending an upcoming event and want to help, send me a note at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-Last week’s AEW Dynamite received a majority A grade in our post show poll with 56 percent of the vote. B finished second with 20 percent of the vote. I gave the show an A- grade for the loaded Los Angeles event.

Birthdays and Notables

-“The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase is 69.

-Dave “Batista” Bautista is 54.

-Mark Briscoe (a/k/a Mark Pugh) is 38. Yes, a day after the passing of his brother Jay.

-Wendy Choo (Karen Yu) is 30.

-James “Toots” Mondt was born on January 18, 1984. He was a wrestler and the co-promoter of the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWE) along with Vince McMahon Sr.

-The late Perro Aguayo (Pedro Aguayo Damian) was born on January 18, 1946 and died on July 3, 2019.

-The Sheik (a/k/a Ed Farhat) died on January 18, 2003 at age 78.

-Pez Whatley died of a heart attack on January 18, 2005 at age 54.