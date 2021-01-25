AEW Dynamite preview: Three matches advertised, Cody responds to NBA legend

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Doc Gallows, and Karl Anderson vs. Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver.

-Jungle Boy vs. Dax Harwood.

-Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston.

-Cody Rhodes responds to Shaq.

Powell’s POV: Wednesday’s show was taped last week in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. Join Jake Barnett for his live review of Dynamite every Wednesday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members hear my same night audio reviews after each episode.