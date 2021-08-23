WWE Raw preview: SummerSlam fallout edition with a championship celebration, a tag match, and a celebrity appearance (San Diego reports needed)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has announced the following matches and events for tonight’s WWE Raw television show.

-Riddle’s championship celebration for RKBro winning the Raw Tag Titles.

-Logan Paul appears on Moist TV with John Morrison.

-Rhea Ripley and Nikki ASH vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Powell’s POV: Raw will be live from San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena. Join me for my live reviews every Monday at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members have access to my same night audio review after each episode.

We are looking for reports from tonight’s WWE Raw in San Diego, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite in Milwaukee, and Friday’s WWE Smackdown in North Little Rock, Arkansas. If you are going to any of these shows and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com