NJPW wrestler Gabriel Kidd sidelined by a neck injury

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

New Japan Pro Wrestling announced that Gabriel Kidd suffered a neck injury. Kidd has been pulled from the August 26-27 shows scheduled for Tokyo at Korakuen Hall. Read the official announcement at NJPW1972.com.

Powell’s POV: Kidd was scheduled for a six-man tag on the August 26 show and will be replaced by Yuji Nagata. He was scheduled for another six-man tag on August 27 and will be replaced by Satoshi Kojima. Here’s wishing Kidd the best in his recovery.



