NXT bumped for NHL coverage for one night next month

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The NXT television show will be preempted on USA Network by NHL playoff hockey on September 2. The show is listed as airing on Tuesday, September 1 instead. [Thanks to Blake Reilly]

Powell’s POV: Given all of the networks that NBC owns, I’m surprised that they opted to run the game on USA Network. The move could be good news for NXT and is definitely good news for AEW, as both shows will have a night to themselves. Switching nights can be tough, but the Tuesday edition of NXT should get a big push from Raw the night before. The loser of that week is likely Impact Wrestling, which is slated to run directly opposite NXT that night. On a side note, here’s hoping that the Boston Bruins are the winners of that week and beyond.



