NXT Takeover XXX lineup: New match announced for Saturday’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the NXT Takeover: XXX event that will be held on Saturday in Orlando, Florida at Full Sail University.

-Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross for the NXT Championship.

-Io Shirai vs. Dakota Kai for the NXT Women’s Championship.

-Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee.

-Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Johnny Gargano vs. Velveteen Dream in a ladder match for the vacant NXT North American Championship.

-Finn Balor vs. Timothy Thatcher.

-Pre-Show Match: Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde vs. Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan vs. Tyler Breeze and Fandango in a Triple Threat to become No. 1 contenders to the NXT Tag Titles.

Powell’s POV: NXT announced Balor vs. Thatcher since our previous update. Gargano and Dream won second chance qualifying matches on last night’s television show to earn their spots in ladder match. It looks like they are building toward Rhea Ripley vs. Mercedes Martinez, and perhaps Santos Escobar vs. Isiah Scott for the NXT Cruiserweight Title, but those matches have not been officially announced. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT Takeover: XXX beginning with the pre-show . The main card begins at 6CT/7ET on WWE Network. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review afterward.