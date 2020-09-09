NJPW announces the G1 Climax Tournament 2020 entrants

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following wrestlers are advertised for the New Japan Pro Wrestling G1 Climax Tournament 2020 via NJPW1972.com.

A Block

-Kota Ibushi

-Jeff Cobb

-Kazuchika Okada

-Tomohiro Ishii

-Will Ospreay

-Shingo Takagi

-Minoru Suzuki

-Taichi

-Jay White

-Yujiro Takahashi

B Block

-Hiroshi Tanahashi

-Juice Robinson

-Hirooki Goto

-Toru Yano

-Yoshi-Hashi

-Tetsuya Naito

-Sanada

-Zack Sabre Jr.

-Kenta

-Evil

Powell’s POV: The tournament starts September 19 and wraps up October 18. It was pushed back due to the pandemic. The lineup is strong and it will be great to see some of the international talent return for the tournament. The G1 is a round robin style tournament, meaning the wrestlers will have one match with everyone in their respective block.



