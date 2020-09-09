AEW Dynamite preview: The updated lineup for tonight’s show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite television show.

-Brodie Lee vs. Dustin Rhodes for the TNT Championship.

-Chris Jericho and Jake Hager vs. Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela in a No DQ match.

-Pentagon Jr. and Rey Fenix vs. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Angelico.

-Nyla Rose vs. Tay Conti.

-AEW Champion Jon Moxley promo.

-Kip Sabian reveals the best man for his wedding with Penelope Ford.

-Matt Hardy appears.

