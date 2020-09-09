AEW signs a former NXT wrestler

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW officially announced the signing of Tay Conti on Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Powell’s POV: Conti worked as “Taynara” and “Taynara Conti” during her run in NXT. I was impressed by her improvement late in her run and was surprised to see her released when WWE made talent cuts earlier this year. Conti teamed with Anna Jay in the AEW Deadly Draw women’s tag team tournament.



