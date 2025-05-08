AEW Collision and TNA Impact coverage, TKO quarter one earnings report and call, ROH note, Raw, Smackdown, and Impact grades, poll results, Tommaso Ciampa, Iyo Sky, Akebono Taro, Nick Busick

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW Collision will be live tonight from Detroit, Michigan at Masonic Temple Theatre. The show will be simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show. Will Pruett’s audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-TKO will release the 2025 quarter one earnings report today. Executives Ari Emanuel, Mark Shapiro, and Andrew Schleimer will host a conference call to discuss the report today at 4CT/5ET. I will have live notes regarding the WWE-related items.

-TNA Impact Wrestling is simulcast tonight on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. The show features Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young in a dog collar match for the TNA International Championship. John Moore’s reviews are available on Fridays along with my weekly audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The Ring of Honor show will stream Friday on HonorClub at 6CT/7ET. The show was pushed back due to Collision airing tonight. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s review will be available over the weekend, along with his audio review for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-I gave last week’s TNA Impact a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown finished with B as the top grade in our post-show poll with 31 percent of the vote. C finished second with 24 percent of the vote. A was a close third with 22 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Monday’s WWE Raw finished with A as the top grade in our post-show poll with 49 percent of the vote. B finished second with 30 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade during my same-night audio review.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tommaso Ciampa (Tommaso Whitney) is 40.

-WWE Women’s World Champion Iyo Sky (Masami Odate) is 35.

-The late Akebono Taro (born Chadwick Rowan) was born May 8, 1969. He died of heart failure at age 54 last month.

-The late “Big Bully” Nick Busick died of cancer at age 63 on May 8, 2018.