NXT Great American Bash night two live coverage, last week’s NXT TV poll results and grade, Tony Nese, Reby Hardy, Dino Bravo

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-NXT’s television show will be live tonight from Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center. The show carries the Great American Bash night two theme and features Ethan Page vs. Oro Mensah for the NXT Championship. Join John Moore for his weekly live review as the show airs tonight on Syfy Network at 7CT/8ET. NXT is airing on Syfy due to the Olympics and will return to USA Network next week. John’s same night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-Last week’s NXT finished with an A grade from 39 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. B finished second with 33 percent of the vote. I gave the show a B+ grade and really enjoyed the main event of Roxanne Perez vs. Thea Hail for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Birthdays and Notables

-Tony Nese is 38.

-Reby Hardy is 37.

-The late Dino Bravo (Adolfo Bresciano) was born on August 6, 1948. He was shot and killed gangland style on March 10, 1993.