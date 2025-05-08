AEW Dynamite preview: The Beach Break edition

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for Wednesday’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

-Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe in a steel cage match for the AEW World Championship

-Will Ospreay and Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Josh Alexander

Powell’s POV: The Beach Break-themed show will be held in Chicago, Illinois at NOW Arena. Join Jake Barnett for his live review as Dynamite is simulcast on TBS and Max at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio reviews are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon subscribers).