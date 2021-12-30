AEW Rampage lineup: The card for the New Year’s Eve edition

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.
-Cody Rhodes vs. Ethan Page for the TNT Championship.
-Darby Allin vs. Anthony Bowens.
-Penelope Ford and The Bunny vs. Tay Conti and Anna Jay in a Street Fight.
-Technique By Taz on Hook’s Redrum finisher.
Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Our coverage will be delayed this week due to the holiday.
