AEW Rampage lineup: The card for the New Year’s Eve edition

December 30, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for Friday’s AEW Rampage television show.

-Cody Rhodes vs. Ethan Page for the TNT Championship.

-Darby Allin vs. Anthony Bowens.

-Penelope Ford and The Bunny vs. Tay Conti and Anna Jay in a Street Fight.

-Technique By Taz on Hook’s Redrum finisher.

Powell’s POV: Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place. AEW Rampage airs Fridays at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Our coverage will be delayed this week due to the holiday.

