WWE Elimination Chamber, Impact Wrestling No Surrender, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, NXT: Level Up premiere, NJPW Strong, Raymond Rougeau, Tim Storm, Rick Fuller, Charly Manson, Mildred Burke, Ivan Koloff, Eddie Gilbert, Larry Sweeney

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Elimination Chamber will take place on Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the Jeddah Super Dome. The event includes Roman Reigns vs. Goldberg for the WWE Universal Championship, Becky Lynch vs. Lita for the Raw Women’s Championship, an Elimination Chamber to determine the challenger to the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania, an Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship, and more. Join me for my live review of the main show beginning Saturday morning at 11CT/12ET. Jake Barnett and I will co-host an exclusive audio review for Dot Net Members after the show.

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown was taped last Friday in New Orleans, Louisiana at Smoothie King Center. The show includes Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship. Join me for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my exclusive same night audio review.

-AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Nashville. The show includes Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Dante Martin in a qualifier for the Face of the Revolution ladder match. Join Colin McGuire for his weekly live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colin’s audio review will be available for Dot Net Members later tonight.

-The premiere edition of NXT Level Up will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. The new show is permanently replacing WWE 205 Live. We are looking for a new writer to cover the NXT: Level Up. If you are interested, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender event will be held on Saturday in New Orleans, Louisiana at Alario Center. The show is headlined by Moose vs. W Morrissey for the Impact World Championship, and Mickie James vs. Tasha Steelz for the Knockouts Title. The event will stream on Impact Plus on Saturday beginning at 7CT/8ET.

-NJPW Strong streams Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews are available on Sunday morning.

Birthdays and Notables

-Raymond Rougeau is 67. He was elected Mayor of Rawdon, Quebec in 2021.

-Tim Storm (Timothy Scoggins) is 57.

-Rick Fuller is 54.

-Charly Manson (Jesus Pozos) is 47.

-The late Mildred Burke (Mildred Bliss) died of a stroke at age 73 on February 18, 1989.

-Ivan Koloff (Oreal Donald Perras) died of liver cancer at age 74 on February 18, 2017.

-The late Eddie Gilbert died of a heart attack at age 33 on February 18, 1995.

-The late Larry Sweeney (Alexander Whybrow) was born on February 18, 1981. He took his own life on April 11, 2011 after a long battle with mental illness.