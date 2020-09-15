9/15 Impact Wrestling TV Results: Moore’s review of The Motor City Machine Guns and The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, and The North, Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee vs. Kylie Rae and Susie, Willie Mack vs. Brian Myers, Kiera Hogan vs. Taya Valkyrie

CategoriesImpact TV Reviews MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By John Moore, ProWrestling.net Staffer (@liljohnm)

Impact Wrestling TV

Taped in Nashville, Tennessee at Skyway Studios

Aired September 15, 2020 on AXS TV

An “in memory of…” graphic aired for Barry Scott, the legendary epic TNA trailer voiceover guy. Highlights from last week’s Impact Wrestling show aired…

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne were on commentary…

1. Kimber Lee and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Susie Yung and Kylie Rae. Deonna and Kylie started off the match. Deonna dominated the initial chain wrestling sequence with an armdrag. Kylie used some flips to reverse the pressure, which Deonna quickly reversed. Deonna did an elegant pose, which Kylie took advantage of by doing a small package for the two count. Kimber Lee tagged in and immediately took a drop toehold and huracanrana from Kylie. Kylie turned a armdrag into an armbar. Susie tagged in and the face team worked some tandem offense.

Susie worked on Kimber with a wristlock. Kimber caught Susie with a Yakuza Kick after Deonna got a cheap shot knee on the back of Susie. Kimber locked a deep single leg crab on Susie. The heels traded tags and cut the ring in half on Susie. Susie managed to get a window of opportunity after an atomic drop and suplex on Deonna. Kylie and Kimber tagged in. Kylie took down Kimber Lee with a lariat. Kylie went for a basement dropkick but it was blocked. Kylie reversed the reversal with a basement dropkick.

Kylie caught Kimber with a cannonball. Kimber kicked out at two, and Deonna accidentally elbow dropped kimber while trying to break the pin. Kimber hit Kylie with a suplex. Susie tagged in and hit Kimber with a palm strike. Susie hit Kimber with the Su Yung Frankensteiner. Susie then hit Kimber Lee with the Panic Switch for the victory.

Kylie Rae and Susie defeated Kimber Lee and Deonna Purrazzo via pinfall in 8:15.

The commentators pointed out that Susie both used Su Yung’s finisher as well as she started to twitch after the match…

John’s Thoughts: A well wrestled and nice story contained in a short match. It accomplished the goals of pushing forward towards Deonna and Kylie as well as that added layer of setting up Su Yung as a potential feud for someone after Susie snaps. I hope they don’t go the supernatural route again with Susie, as Susie dual zombie-like personality can easily be explained as a mental and intimidation thing (look into live-action Mulan, as an example as to why the copout of “supernatural powers” does not work).

Josh Mathews and Madison Rayne checked in from their commentary set. Josh talked about Rich Swann appearing later in the show to address his issues with Eric Young. Josh then ran through the advertised matches upcoming in the show…

Rohit Raju met up with Trey Miguel backstage. Trey wanted an X Division Championship title shot. Trey called Rohit a dodgeball player, because he was dodging challenges from everyone. Rohit told Trey that Chris Bey and TJ Perkins currently have their own justifications for a future title shot more than Trey. Trey talked about how he was about to beat TJP later in the show. Rohit nervously wished Trey good luck in his upcoming match…

Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz were backstage, asking John E Bravo who his best man was for his upcoming wedding. John E pulled over Fallah Bahh and said he was the best man. Kiera and Tasha didn’t approve and said that Bahh can’t even talk. Bahh spoke in English and said that the girls were trippin’ and Fallah can use Google Translate. Bahh then called Kiera a homegirl. Kiera and Tasha were trash talking and retreating. Bahh told the girls, “peace out, homie!”…

John’s Thoughts: I know it was probably a one-off, for now, but I’d be down for a John E Bravo and Fallah Bahh pairing possibly. Bahh was back to his awesome charismatic self in that last segment. It’s less John E and moreso TJ Perkins has been sucking all the charisma away from the really hot Bahh babyface act.

2. “Team XXXL” Larry D and Acey Romero vs. “The Deaners” Cody Deaner and Cousin Jake. Cody tried to do the Wrestle House “truce” callback, but Acey just punted Cody. Larry tagged in and XXXL did some tandem moves to give Larry a two count. XXXL traded quick tags to isolate Cody. Jake got the hot tag and cleaned house. Cody twisted the hat and went for a signature move but was pounced by Acey. Jake hit Acey with an impressive body slam. Larry D came out of nowhere with a knockout punch for the victory.

Team XXXL defeated The Deaners via pinfall 3:59.

XXXL celebrated their win after the match…[c]

John’s Thought’s: An okay match and I like them giving XXXL a win for once, but these two teams have faced each other so many times over this past year to the point where XXXL, The Deaners, The Rascalz, Reno Scum, and Bahh and TJP in any combination has established themselves as the d-tier of the Tag Team division (whereas last week’s pull apart brawl is the S-Tier). One way to fix this, break Cousin Jake away from Cody Deaner because, even in this match, the guy has a great look and looks like he has the potential to be way way higher on the card than he is in the undercard esoteric comedy role.

3. Trey Miguel vs. TJ Perkins. Perkins started off with his joint manipulation and pin attempts. Trey and TJ traded reversals to end up in a cruiserweight babyface stalemate. TJ forced Trey to do the splits and poked Trey in the head. Both men traded more quick moves. Trey hit TJ with a standing moonsault for a two count. TJ locked Trey in a unique butterfly Boston Crab. Perkins converted the move to a Muta Lock. Trey got to the bottom rope to break the hold.

Perkins hit Trey with a body slam and slingshot Swanton for a two count. Josh noted that TJ Perkins alternates between submission and high flying week-to-week and it might be smart for him to use submissions here because Trey is a high flyer. TJ caught Trey flying with a dropkick. Trey trapped TJ in the corner and hit him with Cheeky Nandos. Perkins blocked the Tiger Feint Kick. Trey missed the first and followed through with a successful enzuigiri.

Trey sent TJ out side and hit him with a Suicide Dive. TJ met Trey on the top rope with a Superplex. TJ then locked Trey in an octopus hold. TJ caught Trey with a tornado DDT. Trey avoided a Swanton. Trey reversed a Fireman carry into a meteora. Trey hit TJ with a diving meteora from the top rope for the win.

Trey Miguel defeated TJ Perkins via pinfall in 7:16.

Madison Rayne wondered if this put Trey in line for an X title shot. Josh then cut to the backstage camera, where The North and Ace Austin and Madman Fulton beat up the Rascalz, Dezmond Xavier and Zach Wentz. The heels left they lying. The Motor City Machine Guns, Jimmy Jacobs, and backstage staff came in to check on Dez and Wentz…[c]

John’s Thoughts: Is it just me or does it seem like this was Trey Miguel’s first win in a long while? I only say that because he’s lost so many times in the main event where he was the fall guy. Dude needed this win. I also think it might be smart to have him make a push towards the X Division title for now to keep him out of the main event until he’s ready. Maybe he’ll be the next Option C guy if they want to go that route. Is Austin Aries’s “Option C” still a thing? At least he still has his last name.

The Impact “Doctor” told Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin that The Rascalz aren’t cleared for the main event. Shelley made a joke about CT scans before the doctor left. Shelley told Chris Sabin that they’d be fine because in Detroit people eat their young. Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson walked in to offer to help the machine guns. Gallows joked that Anderson is also a “Machine Gun”. Sabin tried to blow off the Good Brothers’ offer, but the Brothers blew off the Guns’ refusal…

Rich Swann made his entrance to the ring on crutches and a walking boot. Swann noted that the entire world deserves to hear what he’s about to say. Swann called out Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore to the ring. D’Amore made his entrance. Swann said he called Scott to the ring because the ring is Rich’s home. Rich pointed out the moment a few weeks ago when he retired from pro wrestling. Rich then talked about how he was forced over the past few weeks to see the man that ruined his life, become Impact champion. Rich asked D’Amore for a chance to return and “fight” Eric Young.

Scott said he respects Rich and wants to see Rich back in the ring. Scott said he has to be responsible. Scott said he talked to Rich’s doctors and he’s not medically cleared for contact. Rich said that he’ll be cleared to wrestle by Bound For Glory and noted that he’s the only person to pin Eric Young. D’Amore said he respects Rich’s fighting spirit. D’Amore pointed out being in the room when Rich was being checked in the hospital in a neck brace. D’Amore said that Rich totally deserves a title shot, but if Rich goes in the ring he might end up crippled.

Rich told Scott to put himself in Rich’s shoes. Rich noted that Scott used to wrestle before and can relate. Rich said if Scott were in Rich’s position, then he would take the opportunity to fight. Rich asked Scott for a chance. Rich said he doesn’t care if he’s crippled, because all he wants is Eric Young. Rich noted that it took a heart of a lion and the fight of a fire breathing dragon to grow up in Baltimore Maryland. Rich said if Scott doesn’t give him a shot then Scott might as well be taking Rich to the back with a shotgun like Old Yeller.

Scott was about to give his response, but he was cut off by World Champion Eric Young, who made his entrance. Young shoved D’Amore to the mat. Rich Swann lept at Young on one leg and punched EY. EY retreated and trash talked Swann. Young threatened to end Swann if Swann wrestles at Bound For Glory. Scott D’Amore took the mic and said that before EY came out, Rich’s words hit Scott in the heart. Scott then booked Swann in a match against Eric Young at Bound For Glory so he can take the piece of “sh*t” out. EY and Rich continued to yell at each other…[c]

John’s Thoughts: A really good segment overall that really could have used some fans or spectator wrestlers (Why did they use spectator wrestlers at Wrestle House and not at Skyway?). Rich has proven that when he moves away from the Lionel Richie dancing guy gimmick, that he can be a top-tier babyface on the mic due to the sympathy he can invoke. Scott D’Amore usually comes off as very “fake” when he cut promos, but he was really good here on his end. Goods stuff all across the board and let’s not forget that Eric Young has been extremely stellar in his return. Eric Young vs. Rich Swann can be a sleeper pick as match of the year if wrestled right. Swann has proven all year when he has wrestled that he’s Impact’s best wrestler and Eric Young has had a similar stake to claim in the last few weeks with his great performances.

Taya Valkyrie berated Rosemary for not helping her last week with Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan. Rosemary said she was busy with trying to “resurrect someone”…

4. Brian Myers vs. Willie Mack. Mack hit Myers with a flurry of punches and an armdrag. Mack hit Myers outside with a plancha. Myers tripped up Mack at ringside with a side Russian Legsweep. Myers hit Mack with a Brainbuster for a two count in the ring. Myers worked on Mack with methodical offense. Mack tried to hit Myers with a Samoan Drop. Myers came back with a Pele Kick and Body Slam for a two count.

Mack reversed a suplex into an Exploder. Mack chased Myers to ringside. Mack put Myers in the ring. When Mack reentered the ring, Myers punted the ropes into the crotch of Mack for a low blow. Myers hit Mack with the Edgeucution for a nearfall. Myers went high risk. Mack caught Myers with a rising palm. Myers shoved Mack off the top rope. Myers missed a dive. Myers than ran into an exposed turnbuckle. Mack hit Myers with the Stone Cold Stunner for the victory.

Willie Mack defeated Brian Myers via pinfall in 7:59.

John’s Thoughts: A well-wrestled match, but I’m not a fan of the 50-50 parity booking here. It’s not the worst thing in the world, but Myers is coming into this company as the established bottom-of-the-barrel of WWE. He’s done a great job in recent weeks changing that perception. I just didn’t think they needed to give Mack a win here and the win would have benefited Myers more.

Rosemary was backstage and shoved Nevaeh aside so she could talk to Jessika Havok. Rosemary said she needed the “murder’s” help to resurrect someone, implied to be James Mitchell. Havok refused and then beat Rosemary to the ground…[c]

Moose ran into Scott D’Amore backstage. Moose yelled that EC3 is stalking him complete with a shrine of pictures. Moose yelled that EC3 “brainwashed” Moose’s coach. D’Amore called out Moose for having a prop title and for feuding with someone who hasn’t wrestled in Impact for years. D’Amore then hyped up Moose and blamed Moose’s anxiety for his insanity. D’Amore then blew off Moose and walked away, saying that Moose is making up everything.

EC3, via projector, then appeared on the wall. EC3 had a knife and threatened to destroy the TNA Title belt. EC3 said Moose has been warned and time is running out. The projector turned off. Moose then called the “Demo God” on his cell. Moose joked that Moose is the Wrestling God. Moose brought up Jericho being in a similar situation too. Moose got some advise and said he knows exactly what to do…

Rhino was shown sneaking Heath [Slater] in through the back door…

They cut to Tenille Dashwood doing an Instagram model photoshoot with Kaleb Konley. Jordynne Grace showed up and told Dashwood that Dashwood has a match with Grace next week…

5. Kiera Hogan (w/Tasha Steelz) vs. Taya Valkyrie. Taya had ringmaster themed gear on her way to the ring. Taya put the boots to Kiera in the ring. Taya dominated Kiera and tossed Kiera to ringside. Taya caught Kiera in the back with a double stomp to give Taya a two count. Kiera gave Taya a STO into the bottom buckle and a basement boot for a two count. Taya escaped a suplex and gave Kiera a shortarm knee. Taya tossed Kiera to ringside again.

Taya gave Kiera a hip attack in the corner. Tasha pulled Kiera to ringside to allow Kiera to recover. Tasha distracted Taya and raked Taya in the eye while Taya was distracted. Kiera hit Taya with a swinging backbreaker for the victory.

Kiera Hogan defeated Taya Valkyrie via pinfall in 3:17.

John’s Thoughts: A good win for Kiera, but I still ultimately prefer to see her as a top babyface as opposed to the chicken heel because she has all the tools to draw as that type of babyface. I’m intrigued to see where they go with Taya after the John E wedding because she needs to be positioned in a big spot you would think. Taya has been one of Impact’s best Knockouts Champions in a long time and ever since she lost the title she’s eaten a ton of losses and was trapped in weird comedy segments.

Rhino was backstage where he challenged Hernandez to an arm wrestling contest. Rhino was distracting Hernandez while Heath tried to steal Hernandez’s wad of cash, which he kept on the table for some reason. Heath stole the money. Rhino then left, without doing the arm wrestling contest and Hernandez didn’t notice his money was gone…[c]

An Eric Young Bound For Glory ad aired…

Chris Bey approached Rohit Raju backstage demanding a title shot. Rohit brought up TJP beating Bey and looking like he deserves a title shot. TJP then showed up saying he deserves a shot. Rohit said that Trey beat TJ so Trey might get the shot. Trey then showed up. Rohit Raju proposed Bey, Perkins, and Migue to wrestle in a Triple Threat for a title shot…

Josh Mathews ran through the advertised following segments for next week: Susie Yung vs. Kimber Lee, Trey Miguel vs. TJ Perkins vs. Chris Bey in a number one contenders match, and Tenille Dashwood vs. Jordynne Grace…

Entrances for the main event took place…

6. Josh Alexander, All Ego Ethan Page, Madman Fulton, and Ace Austin vs. Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Karl Anderson, and Doc Gallows. Anderson manhandled Ace Austin to start off the match. Anderson then tagged in Gallows to isolate Austin in the face corner. Gallow hit Ace with a series of punches. The Good Brothers traded tags and kept Austin under control. Anderson slapped Sabin in the chest for a tag, which Sabin didn’t like much. Alexander tagged in on the other side of the ring.

The Guns took down Alexander with a kick combination. The guns hit Alexander with a Senton and slingshot dive combination. The Guns hit Ace with a series of kicks. The guns then took down Fulton with stereo dropkicks.[c]

The heels had Shelley isolated in their corner back form break. They traded tags to keep Shelly under control with methodical offense. Fulton hit Shelley with a Northern Lights for a two count. Ace shoved Shelley to the corner where Fulton lifted Shelley into an elevated Sleeper in the corner. Ace worked on shelley with methodical strikes. Ethan Page tagged in and Josh pointed out that Page stole the tag from Fulton. Page then attacked Shelley while also gloating.

Shelley got a window of opportunity after hitting Ace with a Saito Suplex. Anderson and Page tagged in with Anderson having the hot tag moment. Anderson cleaned house. Anderson planted Page with a spinebuster for a two count. Anderson and Gallows hit Page with an assisted Back Suplex Neckbreaker for a two count. Page broke up a Magic Killer attempt on Alexander. Sabin kicked Alexander and hit Page with a Tornado DDT. Ace took a hard bump off the apron. Sabin dived through Shelley’s legs to hit Ace and Fulton with a dive.

The Guns hit Alexander with a blockbuster dropkick. Page blocked Sabin’s Tronado DDT. The North and Ace and Fulton hit Sabin with lariats. Every then started hitting lariats. Ace hit Gallows with a Missile Dropkick. Shelley hit Ace with an STO into the buckle. Alexander cleared the ring. Sabin caught Alexander with an enzuigiri. Page gave Sabin a superkick when they blocked his huracanrana. The North hit Sabin with their Double Neutralizer Finisher. Ace Austin blind tagged himself in and stole the pin from Page. Page made sure to keep Shelley out of the ring.

Ace Austin, Madman Fulton, Josh Alexander, and Ethan Page defeated Chris Sabin, Alex Shelley, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows via pinfall in 11:00 of on-air time.

The commentators pointed out that Ace stole the pin away from The North when the North did all the work to get Sabin pinned. The Guns and Good Brothers jawed a bit with each other outside of the ring while the heels bickered a little bit in the ring. Ace and Fulton celebrated to close the show…

John’s Thoughts: A well booked multi-man tag match to set up a bunch of feuds coming out of it. This is the S-tier part of the tag team division I was talking about where Impact has done a stellar job in recent weeks setting this picture up. It helps that Ace and Fulton really clicked as a tag team out of nowhere (Fulton did show signs of good tag team work when he teamed up with Eric Young in NXT as a part of Sanity). The best part of the match was both teams showing that they weren’t on the same page even though half were heels and half were babyfaces. It’s little things like that which can go a long way. Believe it or not, it’s this kind of booking I want to see AEW pull off but it seems like they don’t fully know how to book their myraid of tag team talent as Impact has done with these four teams.

A solid no-nonsense episode of Impact. No treehouses, no wrestle house, no crappy comedy. Only good wrestling and good character development. Isn’t that all you could wish for. The only thing missing was a good comedy segment from Johnny Swinger. Also, Impact might want to consider doing something to mitigate the lack of crowd because every other company now has took care of that problem one way or another. I say this because Impact is one of the better weekly wrestling shows running today.



