WWE Raw viewership opposite the NFL Monday Night Football doubleheader

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Monday’s WWE Raw television show averaged 1.689 million viewers, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. Viewership was down from the 1.725 million average from last week.

Powell’s POV: The first hour of Raw averaged 1.812 million viewers. Hour two drew 1.734 million viewers. The final hour of the show averaged 1.521 million viewers. Raw finished fifth, sixth, and eighth on Monday in the 18-49 demographic.

The Monday Night Football doubleheader delivered 10.762 million viewers for the Steelers vs. Giants in the early game, and 7.697 million viewers for the Titans vs. Broncos in the late game for ESPN. The September 16, 2019 edition of Raw delivered 2.272 million viewers.



