By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Main Event taping

November 7, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Results courtesy of PWInsider.com

1. Wendy Choo beat Tamina

2. Xyon Quinn over Akira Tozawa

