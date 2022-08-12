8/12 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Powell’s review of Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship, Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler contract signing for WWE Clash at the Castle, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Xia Li and Shotzi in a WWE Women’s Tag Title tournament match

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,199)

Live from Raleigh, North Carolina at PNC Arena

Aired August 12, 2022 on Fox

[Hour One] Michael Cole and Pat McAfee were on commentary. Ring announcer Samatha Irvin handled the introductions for the opening match…

1. Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah vs. Xia Li and Shotzi in a WWE Women’s Tag Title tournament match. Cole recapped footage from Raw of Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky beating Dana Brooke and Tamina in the first tournament match. Sonya Deville and Natalya showed up at ringside and were roughed up by Rodriguez and Shotzi, who then fought with one another. The four wrestlers in the match fought at ringside in front of the podium holding the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title belts as the show went to a commercial break. [C]

Deville and Natalya were no longer at ringside coming out of the break. Aliyah was isolated coming out of the break. She eventually slipped out of a Li suplex attempt and dropped her with a neckbreaker before tagging out. Rodriguez put Shotzi down with a couple of fallaway slams and then hit the spinning elbow splash from the middle rope.

Rodriguez set up for her finisher, but Li distracted her. Shotzi took advantage of the distraction and picked up a near fall. Li tagged in. Aliyah speared Shotzi to stop her from taking part in a double team move. Rodriguez kicked Li and then hit her with a Texano Bomb before finishing her…

Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Xia Li and Shotzi in 9:35 to advance to the semifinals of the WWE Women’s Tag Title tournament.

The updated brackets showed that Rodriguez and Aliyah will face the winner of Sonya Deville and Natalya vs. Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark…

Powell’s POV: The match was nothing special, but the crowd was very receptive to Rodriguez’s offense and counted along when she got the pin. By the way, Jake Barnett was scheduled to cover tonight’s show, but I need next Friday night off, so he will be covering that show instead. Yep, you’re stuck with me again tonight.

Cole hyped Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the WWE Clash at the Castle event, then set up a video package for the match that included footage of Karrion Kross attacking McIntyre at the end of last week’s Smackdown…

Karrion Kross delivered a promo backstage on a smokey set while Scarlett stood by. Kross said that in the midst of chaos, opportunity tends to present itself. He said that’s what happened last week. Kross said McIntyre and Reigns are chosen ones and it must be nice. Kross said he and Scarlett were cast out of paradise like a broken toy to be forgotten. Kross said they prepared and waited for the perfect time to strike with vengeance. He said everyone knows about the Bloodline, and now they’re going to show them a new timeline. “Everybody pays the toll, tick tock,” he concluded. Kross peaked around the corner where McIntyre was walking.

Drew McIntyre made his entrance without his stupid sword… [C] McIntyre stood in the ring and delivered a promo coming out of the break. He said it’s an exciting time in WWE and a lot of new faces are showing up. McIntyre recalled being jumped from behind by Kross.

McIntyre said people probably assumed he would rant and rave about the horrible things he intend to do. He confirmed that he does, but he said he understands the man has waited for an opportunity for a year and wanted to make an impact by attacking the number one contender and then staring down the champion. McIntyre said the problem is that he was the number one contender who was left like trash. McIntyre said he would give Kross three options – a knockout, the hospital, or the graveyard.

McIntyre said he had shocking news for the crowd – Roman Reigns was not in the building. McIntyre said it took entire Bloodline to get the job done in Reigns’ SummerSlam match, whereas he beat Lesnar with his bare hands. McIntyre said the Island of Relevancy is not a real place.

Scarlett made her black and white entrance. Cole labeled her as Kross’s oracle and his angel of doom. Scarlett entered the ring. As McIntyre looked at her, Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso attacked McIntyre from behind. The Usos worked over McIntyre while Scarlett stood on the apron and watched. McIntyre fought back, but he was stopped with a superkick and then put down with the 1D.

Scarlett smiled on the apron. The Usos turned their focus to her. Jey Uso told her that it’s Bloodline territory. Scarlett laughed at him and said that was funny. She said she had a message for them and then dropped off the apron. Cole said she told the Usos to tell Reigns the same thing… [C]

Powell’s POV: I like the idea of having the Usos attack McIntyre. Sure, it’s odd to see the challenger left lying on back to back shows, but it’s hard to imagine McIntyre getting any real measure of revenge on Kross while he is being established. And with Reigns being part time, it’s likely that McIntyre will eventually explode on the Usos to get his mojo back.

A video package spotlighted the Intercontinental Championship with footage of various legends who held the belt, including Steve Austin, The Rock, Shawn Michaels, Pat Patterson, Greg Valentine, and many more…

Megan Morant asked Shinsuke Nakamura if he had a message for Gunther. “Come on,” Nakamura said…

The Viking Raiders made their entrance for Ivar’s match against Kofi Kingston. However, Kingston attacked them with a kendo stick. They eventually got the better of him. Erik threw Kingston toward Ivar, who hit him with a shield. Ivar leapt off the ringside barricade and splashed Kingston on the stage area…

Powell’s POV: That’s what Kofi gets for being so obnoxiously positive last week after his tag team partner was destroyed the week before. All kidding aside, I hope the Viking Raiders destroying Kingston and Xavier Woods will lead to the New Day duo developing more of a mean streak when the situation calls for it. On a side note, I love the extra attention the U.S. and Intercontinental titles have been getting since Paul Levesque and his crew took over creative.