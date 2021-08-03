WWE SummerSlam lineup: Third title match set for the stadium show, other likely matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following match for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday, August 21 in Las Vegas, Nevada at Allegiant Stadium.

-Roman Reigns vs. John Cena for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg for the WWE Championship.

-Nikki ASH vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley in a Triple Threat for the Raw Women’s Championship.

Powell’s POV: WWE officially announced Lashley vs. Goldberg on Monday’s Raw. SummerSlam is also expected to include Edge vs. Seth Rollins, Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women’s Championship, AJ Styles and Omos vs. Randy Orton and Riddle for the Raw Tag Titles, and perhaps Sheamus vs. Damian Priest for the U.S. Championship, but none of those matches have been officially announced.