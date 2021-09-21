WWE Extreme Rules lineup: The updated card featuring five title matches

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the WWE Extreme Rules event that will be held on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena.

-Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.

-Roman Reigns vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor for the WWE Universal Championship.

-Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship.

-Damian Priest vs. Sheamus vs. Jeff Hardy in a Triple Threat for the U.S. Championship.

-Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the Smackdown Tag Titles.

-Liv Morgan vs. Carmella.

Powell’s POV: Jeff Hardy defeated Sheamus in a singles match on Raw to make the U.S. Title match a Triple Threat match. Join me for my live review of WWE Extreme Rules as the show airs on Peacock (and WWE Network internationally) beginning with the one-hour Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET, and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive audio review hosted by Jake Barnett and I on Sunday night.