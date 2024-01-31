WWE Royal Rumble poll results for best match and overall grade

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-The 2024 WWE Royal Rumble received a B grade from 42 percent of the voters in our post show poll. A finished second with 22 percent of the vote, while C finished a close third with 19 percent.

-47 percent of our poll voters gave best match of the night honors to the women’s Royal Rumble match. The men’s Royal Rumble match finished second with 37 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave the Rumble a B- grade, while Jake Barnett gave it an C+ in our Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review. I preferred the men’s Rumble match over the women’s Rumble match. I felt there was more drama at the end of the men’s match and I also felt that there were too many wrestlers who weren’t particularly over or threats to win in the women’s match.

The 2023 Rumble produced an A grade from 47 percent of the voters, while B finished second with 37 percent of the vote. I gave the 2023 Rumble a B+ grade, while Jake gave it an A- grade. Roman Reigns’ streak of earning the best match honors at the Royal Rumble came to an end his matches were voted best match the three previous years. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our latest polls.