NXT Level Up lineup: Three matches set for tonight’s Peacock show (no spoilers)

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped on Tuesday in Orlando, Florida at the WWE Performance Center for tonight’s NXT Level Up television show.

-Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward vs. Bryson Montana and Damaris Griffin

-Arianna Grace vs. Amari Miller

-Trick Williams vs. Dante Chen

Powell’s POV: NXT Level Up streams Fridays at 9CT/10ET on Peacock. New Dot Net contributor John O’Connor’s weekly reviews are available on Saturday morning.