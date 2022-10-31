WWE Smackdown on FS1 viewership featuring a Roman Reigns appearance

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet

WWE Friday Night Smackdown finished with 835,000 viewers for FS1, according to Showbuzzdaily.com and a 0.23 rating in the 18-49 demographic. The previous week’s Smackdown on Fox delivered 2.231 million viewers with a 0.52 rating.

Powell’s POV: Friday’s Smackdown was bumped to Fox due to Game 1 of the World Series, which produced 11.475 million viewers. The last time Smackdown ran on FS1 was October 15, 2021 with a supersized edition that delivered 866,00 viewers and a 0.24 rating with a show that featured a bonus 30 minutes that went head-to-head with AEW Rampage.