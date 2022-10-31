What's happening...

AEW Rampage rating for the show headlined by a TNT Title match

October 31, 2022

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The AEW Rampage television show delivered 378,000 viewers for Friday’s episode on TNT, according to Showbuzzdaily.com. The number was down from the 480,000 viewership count from the previous week’s edition.

Powell’s POV: A rough viewership count considering that the show had matches featuring AEW World Champion Jon Moxley and TNT Champion Wardlow. Rampage finished 27th in Friday’s cable ratings with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demographic, down from the previous week’s 0.13 rating in the same demo. The October 29, 2021 edition of Rampage delivered 623,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

