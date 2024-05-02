AEW Rampage rating: The Wednesday night edition featuring a TBS Title match, combined numbers for the three-hour block with AEW Dynamite

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Rampage television show delivered 431,000 viewers for TNT, according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.com. The number was up from 293,000 viewership count from Saturday’s episode that aired after AEW Collision.

Powell’s POV: Rampage finished with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic, up from Saturday’s 0.09 rating in the same demo. The combined numbers for the three-hour block of last night’s Dynamite and Rampage averaged 612,000 viewers and a 0.21 rating.

Saturday’s combined numbers for the three-hour block of Collision and Rampage averaged 512,000 viewers and a 0.17 rating. Roughly one year earlier, the May 5, 2023 edition of Rampage delivered 294,000 viewers with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the show that featured The Firm Deletion and aired on a Friday afternoon.