Impact Wrestling and NXT UK coverage, WWE Raw and Smackdown poll results, Kurt Angle, Steven Dunn

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 7CT/8ET on AXS TV. The show includes Mickie James and Chris Sabin vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt. John Moore’s reviews are available either after the show concludes or on Friday mornings depending on his schedule. My members’ exclusive audio review will be available on Friday.

-NXT UK streams on WWE Network and Peacock today at 3CT/4ET. The show includes Pretty Deadly vs. Moustache Mountain for the NXT UK Tag Titles. Dot Net contributor Laurence Gibbons’ review will be available later today or on Friday morning along with his weekly Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio review.

-Monday’s WWE Raw received a majority vote B grade from 41 percent of the voters in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 20 percent. I gave the show a C+ grade.

-Friday’s WWE Smackdown produced a B grade with 36 percent of the vote in our weekly post show poll. C finished second with 20 percent of the vote. A finished a close third with 18 percent. I gave the show a B+ grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Kurt Angle is 53.

-The late Steven Dunn (Steve Doll) was born on December 9, 1960. He died of a blood clot at age 48 on March 22, 2009.