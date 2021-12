CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews AEW Dynamite: Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale, Bryan Danielson vs. John Silver, Jamie Hayter vs. Riho, The Young Bucks vs. Rocky Romero and Chuck Taylor, and Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Varsity Blonds vs. The Acclaimed and 2point0, and more (36:59)…

Click here for the December 8 AEW Dynamite audio review.

