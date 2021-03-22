AEW Dark Elevation lineup: The card for tonight’s second episode

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s AEW Dark: Elevation.

-Orange Cassidy vs. Ryan Nemeth.

-Leyla Hirsch vs. Ryo Mizunami.

-Ethan Page vs. Dark Order’s 5.

-Ricky starks and Powerhouse Hobbs vs. Royce Isaacs and Jorel Nelson.

-Baron Black vs. Danny Limelight.

-Leva Bates and Madi Wrenkowski vs. Big Swole and Red Velvet.

-Fuego Del Sol and Jake St. Patrick vs. Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison.

-Max Caster vs. Ryzin.

-Tay Conti vs. Ray Lyn.

-Lee Johnson vs. Adam Priest.

-Red Velvet featured in a Rising Star segment.

Powell’s POV: Tony Schiavone and Paul Wight will be on commentary. Elevation streams Mondays at 6CT/7ET on the AEW YouTube page. Dot Net contributor Rich Bailin’s review will be available on Tuesday morning.