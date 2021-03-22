03/22 Powell’s NWA Back For The Attack PPV audio review: Nick Aldis vs. Aron Stevens for the NWA Championship, Pope vs. Thom Latimer for the NWA TV Title, Trevor Murdoch vs. Chris Adonis or the NWA National Title, Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille

CategoriesMember Exclusive Podcasts NEWS TICKER PODCASTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews the NWA Back For The Attack pay-per-view: Nick Aldis vs. Aron Stevens for the NWA Championship, Pope vs. Thom Latimer for the NWA TV Title, Trevor Murdoch vs. Chris Adonis or the NWA National Title, Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille to become No. 1 contender to the NWA Women’s Title, and more (17:10)…

Click here for the March 22 NWA Back For The Attack PPV audio review.

If you are not a subscriber, click here to become a Dot Net Member.