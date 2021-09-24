WWE Extreme Rules, WWE Smackdown, AEW Rampage, and WWE 205 Live coverage, NJPW Strong, Stephanie McMahon, Shane Thorne, Sonya Deville, Bison Smith

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Extreme Rules will be held on Sunday in Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena. The show is headlined by Roman Reigns vs. “The Demon” Finn Balor for the WWE Universal Championship, and Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship. Join me for my live review of Extreme Rules on Sunday beginning with the Kickoff Show at 6CT/7ET and the main card at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear an exclusive same night audio review co-hosted by Jake Barnett and I.

We are looking for reports from this weekend’s WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania and Sunday’s Extreme Rules event in Columbus. If you are going to an upcoming show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com

-WWE Friday Night Smackdown is live tonight from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at Wells Fargo Center. Join me for my weekly live review as Smackdown airs on Fox at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net Members will hear my weekly same night audio review.

-Tonight’s AEW Rampage was taped on Wednesday in Queens, New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The two-hour special features Adam Cole and “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson vs. Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, and Luchasaurus in a six-man tag match and CM Punk’s first televised match in AEW. Join Dot Net staffer Colin McGuire for his live review as the show airs at 9CT/10ET on TNT. Colins’s audio review will be available late tonight for Dot Net Members.

-WWE 205 Live will stream on WWE Network tonight at 9CT/10ET. Anish V’s written reviews are typically available on Friday nights, and his audio reviews for Dot Net Members are available by Saturday morning.

-NJPW Strong moves to Saturdays on the New Japan World at 7CT/8ET. Dot Net contributor Colin McGuire’s written reviews and Dot Net Members’ exclusive audio reviews will now be available on Sundays due to the day change.

-WWE is in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Giant Center on Saturday with the following advertised matches: Roman Reigns, Jimmy Uso, and Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor, Montez Ford, and Angelo Dawkins, Big E vs Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship, and Charlotte Flair vs. Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship

Birthdays and Notables

-Stephanie McMahon-Levesque is 45.

-Shane Thorne (Shane Veryze) is 36.

-Sonya Deville (Daria Berenato) is 28.

-The late Mark “Bison” Smith was born on September 24, 1973. He died on November 22, 2011 at age 38 due to heart complications.