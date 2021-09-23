What's happening...

9/16 NXT UK TV results: Rampage Brown vs. Nathan Frazer vs. A-Kid to become No. 1 contender to the NXT UK Championship, Wolfgang vs. Teoman in a NXT UK Heritage Cup No. 1 Contender semifinal tournament match, Isla Dawn vs. Jinny

September 23, 2021

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT UK TV
Taped in London, England at BT Sport Studios
Streamed September 23, 2021 on WWE Network and Peacock

1. Wolfgang beat Teoman in a NXT UK Heritage Cup No. 1 Contender semifinal tournament match. Wolfgang will face Noam Dar in the tournament finals.

2. Jinny beat Isla Dawn.

3. A-Kid defeated Rampage Brown and Nathan Frazer to become No. 1 contender to the NXT UK Championship.

Powell’s POV: Dot Net staffer Laurence Gibbons, who normally covers NXT UK, had a conflict this week and last week. His written and members’ exclusive audio review of NXT UK will return next week.

