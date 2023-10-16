WWE Main Event TV taping results (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE Main Event taping
October 16, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center
Report by Dot Net Member Jeremy “J-Mos” Moses
1. Chad Gable defeated Trick Williams in 5:43. Gable won with what looked like a Tiger Suplex. Trick was very over in OKC, with multiple “Whoop That Trick” chants (even got me yelling it).
2. Akira Tozawa beat Nathan Frazer in 7:20. The crowd didn’t know what to make of this match, though a young man that I met at the show and I both agreed that either man winning would have been great. Tozawa won with his senton.
