WWE Main Event TV taping results (spoilers)

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Main Event taping

October 16, 2023 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center

Report by Dot Net Member Jeremy “J-Mos” Moses

1. Chad Gable defeated Trick Williams in 5:43. Gable won with what looked like a Tiger Suplex. Trick was very over in OKC, with multiple “Whoop That Trick” chants (even got me yelling it).

2. Akira Tozawa beat Nathan Frazer in 7:20. The crowd didn’t know what to make of this match, though a young man that I met at the show and I both agreed that either man winning would have been great. Tozawa won with his senton.