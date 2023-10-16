WWE Raw on-site report: Notes on the in-person experience

IF YOU STARTED PWBOOM PODCAST AUDIO, CLICK SPEAKER ICON (on the right half of the purple podcast box above) TO MUTE BEFORE LEAVING BROWSER WINDOW

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Dot Net Member Jeremy “J-Mos” Moses attended the WWE Raw event in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at Paycom Center on Monday and sent the following report.

Pre-show Notes: It seems Ticketmaster sells inaccessible seats as accessible ones. It took a quick trip to the box office to fix that. One beer, a souvenir Diet Coke, and a Bavarian pretzel: $30.

Also, my bag of medical supplies was never searched…a bit off-putting after being near the Oklahoma State Fair shooting. Most of the 300 level opposite the stage and big screen was tarped off.

Before Raw started, the email blast said the tag match would open the show. So we weren’t surprised when Sami Zayn mentioned Jey Uso, because we assumed the match was coming.

Post-show: Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, and Jey Uso addressed the crowd, thanked the fans,m and got everybody yelling “YEET”. There was no dark main event.