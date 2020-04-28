Apollo Crews pulled from the men’s WWE Money in the Bank ladder match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE announced that Apollo Crews will not be in the men’s WWE Money in the Bank ladder match. Crews beat MVP in a past qualifier to earn a spot in the match, but he was pulled from the match due to a storyline knee injury that also served as the cause of his loss to Andrade via ref stoppage in a U.S. Title match on Monday. WWE has not named his replacement. Read the announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: It will be interesting to see who replaces Crews in the MITB match. There are plenty of possibilities, including Randy Orton and AJ Styles, who have not appeared on WWE television since WrestleMania.



