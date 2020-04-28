AEW Dark preview: Two matches announced for tonight’s online show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER NEWS UPDATES

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches were taped in Norcross, Georgia at One Fall Power Factory for tonight’s AEW Dark online series.

-Jimmy Havoc vs. Shawn Dean

-“Best Friends” Chuck Taylor and Trent vs. Lee Johnson and Musa.

Powell’s POV: AEW Dark airs Tuesday nights at 6CT/7ET on the AEW Youtube Page. Dot Net staffer Briar Starr’s reviews are available Wednesday mornings.



The new edition of the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features the legendary Jim Ross discussing his "Under The Black Hat" autobiography, his relationships with Vince McMahon and Tony Khan, the NFL Draft, Joe Exotic, and much more. Plus, in a special bonus section, Powell reviews Impact Wrestling Rebellion Night One...

