WWE block on FS1, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for NXT, AEW Dynamite, and WWE Smackdown, Drew Gulak, Violent J, Alex Riley, Lou Thesz, Chris Candido

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-FS1 will air a block of WWE themed shows tonight beginning at 6CT/7ET. The advertised shows are John Cena’s Best WrestleMania Matches, Triple H’s Best WrestleMania Matches, The Undertaker’s WrestleMania Streak, and Shawn Michaels’ Best WrestleMania Matches.

-WWE Backstage airs tonight at 10CT/11ET on FS1. Shawn Michaels is the advertised guest.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET with night two of the two episode Rebellion themed shows. Tonight’s episode includes the update on the future of the Impact World Championship with Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards not taking part in the scheduled Triple Threat title match with Michael Elgin. John Moore for his live review as the show airs tonight on AXS. My members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List will be available on Wednesday.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. Jimmy Havoc vs. Shawn Dean is one of the two matches. Dot Net contributor Briar Starr’s review will be available on Wednesday morning.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with an B as the majority grade with 37 percent of the vote. D finished second with 27 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C grade (using the empty venue curve for each show). Vince McMahon was really rough in the final segment, but I thought the overall show was decent.

-AEW Dynamite scored an B grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 43 percent of the vote. A finished second with 21 percent of the vote. I gave the show a C- grade for a show that peaked with the opening match.

-The NXT on USA Network show produced an A grade from 43 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 32 percent. I gave the show an C+ grade with some points taken away for the main event of Velveteen Dream vs. Finn Balor being called off, and the strangeness of the replacement main event.

Birthdays and Notables

-Violent J (Joseph Bruce) of Insane Clown Posse is 48.

-Alex Riley (Kevin Kiley Jr.) is 39.

-Drew Gulak is 33.

-Lou Thesz died on April 28, 2002 at age 86.

-Chris Candido (Chris Candito) died on April 28, 2005 at age 33.



