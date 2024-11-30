WWE Survivor Series WarGames polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Poll: Grade the overall show

WWE Survivor Series WarGames Poll: Vote for the best match

Reigns, Punk, Zayn, Jey, Jimmy vs. Solo, Fatu, Tonga, Loa, Reed in a WarGames match

Ripley, Belair, Sky, Naomi, Bayley vs. Jax, Stratton, LeRae, Morgan, Rodriguez in a WarGames match

Gunther vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship

LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the U.S. Title