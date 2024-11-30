WWE Survivor Series WarGames polls: Vote for the best match and grade the overall show November 30, 2024 CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER READER POLLS WWE Survivor Series WarGames Poll: Grade the overall show A – Great Show B – Good Show C – Average Show D – Disappointing Show F – Awful Show pollcode.com free polls WWE Survivor Series WarGames Poll: Vote for the best match Reigns, Punk, Zayn, Jey, Jimmy vs. Solo, Fatu, Tonga, Loa, Reed in a WarGames match Ripley, Belair, Sky, Naomi, Bayley vs. Jax, Stratton, LeRae, Morgan, Rodriguez in a WarGames match Gunther vs. Damian Priest for the World Heavyweight Championship LA Knight vs. Shinsuke Nakamura for the U.S. Title Bron Breakker vs. Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser for the Intercontinental Title pollcode.com free polls Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker. WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE Topicswwewwe survivor series wargames
