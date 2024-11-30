WWE Survivor Series WarGames results: Powell’s review of OG Bloodline and CM Punk vs. The Bloodline and Bronson Reed in a WarGames match, women’s WarGames match, three title matches

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS WWE PPV Reports

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Survivor Series WarGames

Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

Streamed live November 30, 2024 on Peacock

WWE Countdown Show Notables

-Michael Cole, Big E, and Wade Barrett hosted the countdown show from an elevated desk set up outside the host venue. There were fans standing behind the panel. Cathy Kelley, Jackie Redmond, and Peter Rosenberg checked in from backstage.

-World Heavyweight Champion Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser were interviewed Cathy Kelley in the backstage area. Kelley asked Gunther about his confidence heading into his title match with Damian Priest. Gunther said it’s up to him to deal with it. Gunther praised Kaiser heading into his Intercontinental Title match. Kaiser said it’s a special night for him and Gunther, and the Intercontinental Title. Kaiser said it lost all the prestige they worked to give it, and now he’s the only man who can restore it.

-Intercontinental Champion Bron Breakker was interviewed by Jackie Redmond about defending his title in a Triple Threat match. Breakker said he respects Ludwig Kaiser for trying to make a name for himself, and he respects future Hall of Famer Sheamus. Breakker said Kaiser will try to steal the title. Breakker took issue with Sheamus reading the internet “like a nerd” and believing he will win the Intercontinental Title just because he’s never won it before. Breakker said he played for the Baltimore Ravens and never won a Super Bowl.

-Footage aired of “New Day” members Big E, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods handing out ice cream treats at WWE Headquarters. It’s unclear whether the New Day trio paid for the ice cream out of their own pockets or if TKO officials followed New Day around and billed the employees for the ice cream.