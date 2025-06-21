AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s live show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.
-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm speaks
-Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor
-Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay vs. Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford in an “all-star eight-woman tag”
Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Kent, Washington at Accesso ShoWare Center. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).
Be the first to comment