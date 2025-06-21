What's happening...

AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s live show

June 21, 2025

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for Saturday’s edition of AEW Collision.

-AEW Women’s Champion Toni Storm speaks

-Swerve Strickland vs. Shane Taylor

-Thunder Rosa, Queen Aminata, Tay Melo, and Anna Jay vs. Athena, Thekla, Megan Bayne, and Penelope Ford in an “all-star eight-woman tag”

Powell’s POV: Collision will be live from Kent, Washington at Accesso ShoWare Center. Collision will be simulcast on TNT and Max at 7CT/8ET. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.