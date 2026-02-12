What's happening...

02/12 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 395): Will Pruett on attending AEW Dynamite, a look ahead to AEW Grand Slam Australia

February 12, 2026

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell features ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer Will Pruett sharing his thoughts after attending the February 11 AEW Dynamite, a look ahead to the AEW Grand Slam Australia event, and more…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell and Will Pruett (Episode 395).

