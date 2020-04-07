WWE 24 documentaries on FS1, WWE Backstage, Impact Wrestling on AXS, AEW Dark, poll results for NXT, AEW Dynamite, and WWE Smackdown, Droz, David Otunga, Sonjay Dutt, Blackjack Mulligan

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-FS1 is listing three WWE 24 documentaries starting at 7CT/8ET. The shows will focus on WrestleMania 31, WrestleMania 33, and WrestleMania 34.

-WWE Backstage is listed for 10CT/11ET on FS1.

-Impact Wrestling airs tonight on AXS TV at 7CT/8ET. The show includes “The North” Josh Alexander and Ethan Page vs. Tessa Blanchard and Eddie Edwards for the Impact Tag Titles. John Moore’s review of this show will be available on Wednesday morning along with my members’ exclusive audio review and Hit List.

-The AEW Dark online show streams tonight on the AEW YouTube page at 6CT/7ET. The show includes Kip Sabian vs. Tony Donati and Wardlow in action.

-Friday Night Smackdown on Fox finished with an B as the majority grade with 27 percent of the vote. F finished second with 25 percent of the vote. I gave the show a D- grade, as it did nothing to get me more excited about WrestleMania.

-AEW Dynamite tied with an A and B grade from the majority of the voters in our post show poll with 36 percent of the vote for each option. I gave the show a C grade.

-The NXT on USA Network show produced an A grade from 36 percent of the voters in our post show poll. B finished second with 24 percent. I gave the show an B- grade.

Birthdays and Notables

-Darren “Droz” Drozdov is 51.

-David Otunga is 40.

-WWE producer Sonjay Dutt is 38.

-Blackjack Mulligan (Robert Windham) died on April 7, 2016 at age 73. The Hall of Famer is the father of Barry and Kendall Windham, the father in-law of Mike Rotunda, and the grandfather of Bray Wyatt and Bo Dallas.



