04/06 Powell’s WWE Raw audio review: Drew McIntyre vs. Big Show for the WWE Championship shortly after WrestleMania 36 concluded, The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory for the Raw Tag Titles, Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega, Nia Jax returns, Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Jason Powell reviews WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre vs. Big Show for the WWE Championship shortly after WrestleMania 36 concluded, The Street Profits vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory for the Raw Tag Titles, Bianca Belair vs. Zelina Vega, Nia Jax returns, Aleister Black vs. Apollo Crews, and more (30:18)…

Click here to stream or download the April 6 WWE Raw audio review.

If you are not a Dot Net Member, click here for details on signing up for membership.