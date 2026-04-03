Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Mercedes Mone vs. Mila Smidt for the Rixe Women’s Title, Ricky Sosa vs. Joe Lando, Minoru Suzuki vs. Connor Mills vs. Georges Balzac in a three-way

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

There is far more good indy wrestling out there than I can watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is that I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out eight matches from across three different recent indy shows.

Banger Zone Wrestling “Apogee” in Dreux, France, at at Palais des Sports, on March 14, 2026 (released on April 2 on Triller+)

I’ve been waiting a few weeks for this marquee show to be released. This is a well-lit, small arena; I wouldn’t be surprised if there are 2,000 fans present. There IS English commentary. Dreux appears to be roughly an hour west of Paris.

Ricky Sosa vs. Joe Lando. This was the show opener. UK star Lando wore Amazing Red-inspired gear, which suits his style and matches his body type. Joe is fairly short, so the 6’4″ Sosa has a big height advantage over him. They locked up, and Ricky easily shoved him to the mat. Lando dove through the ropes onto Sosa. In the ring, Ricky hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 3:30. Sosa hit a release German Suplex, but Lando rotated and landed on his feet at 5:00. Lando hit a running Shooting Star Press for a nearfall, then a rolling kip-up stunner for a nearfall.

Sosa nailed a jump-up Frankensteiner at 7:30, then a spin kick to the head, then a moonsault for a nearfall. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Sosa hit a German Suplex, and they were both down. Sosa hit a Styles Clash for a nearfall at 11:00. Lando snapped off a huracanrana, then he nailed an impressive Poison Rana, and Sosa rolled to the floor. Lando hit a springboard twisting press to the floor on Sosa. In the ring, he went for a Shooting Star Press, but Sosa caught his head and nailed a stunner. Sosa then hit a sit-out powerbomb for the pin. A sharp opener.

Ricky Sosa defeated Joe Lando at 12:47.

Minoru Suzuki vs. Connor Mills vs. Georges Balzac in a three-way. I’m not sure if I’ve seen Georges before, but he’s pretty heavyset in an ugly blue singlet. I’ve compared UK star Mills to recently-retired indy talent Kevin Blackwood in looks and style (but without all the tattoos!) A huge pop for Suzuki. Mills unloaded some roundhouse kicks on Suzuki. Minoru dropped Balzac with a forearm strike, then he dropped Mills with one. They rolled to the floor, where they all traded blows in front of the crowd. It’s much harder to see on the floor. Minoru slammed Mills’ head on the apron at 2:30.

Minoru laughed as he hit some chops, and he invited Connor to hit some chops. Georges seemed annoyed that he was being left out. Balzac hit a series of chops that Minoru no-sold and laughed at. Back in the ring, Minoru and Mills traded forearm strikes, and Mills hit some European Uppercuts. Balzac hit a running knee on Suzuki at 5:00. Mills hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip on Georges and a dropkick on the knee and got a nearfall. Minoru applied a cross-armbreaker on Mills.

Suzuki hit some spin kicks to Mills’ thighs and applied an ankle lock. Georges grabbed Suzuki and applied his own ankle lock, so Mills put an ankle lock on Georges! Balzac hit a German Suplex on Mills at 8:00. Balzac hit a double German Suplex! Mills and Balzac traded forearm strikes while Minoru was down. Minoru got up and joined in as they all traded forearm strikes. Minoru clocked Georges with one, staggering Balzac, who fell against the ropes.

Minoru and Mills traded blows. Mills hit a hesitation dropkick in the corner on Balzac. Minoru and Mills traded more forearm strikes. Minoru put Connor in a sleeper and set up for a Gotch-style piledriver, but Georges made the save, knocking Minoru to the floor. Georges hit a forward Finlay Roll on Mills, but he missed a moonsault. Mills hit a spin kick and a left-arm clothesline on Balzac. He applied a half-crab and leaned back like Daniel Garcia, and Balzac tapped out. Minoru was still on the floor and didn’t factor into the decision. Really good action.

Connor Mills defeated Georges Balzac and Minoru Suzuki in a three-way at 13:35.

Mercedes Mone vs. Mila Smidt for the Rixe Women’s Title. Mila has blonde hair halfway down her back; I know she’s really talented but I’ve only seen her a handful of times. She is visibly bigger and stronger than Mone but roughly the same height. They stood nose-to-nose at the bell. A feeling-out process to open; Mone went to the corner to play to the crowd. Mone twisted the left arm. Mila flipped her to the mat and mockingly did Mone’s dance. Mone spun her to the mat and applied a crossface, but Mila reached the ropes at 3:00.

They fought on the floor, and Mercedes pushed her into a lighting post. In the ring, Mercedes hit a springboard Meteora double knees and got a nearfall at 4:30, then a snap suplex for a nearfall. She hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 6:00 and was in charge. Smidt hit a Dragonscrew Legwhip and got a nearfall at 8:30. Mila hit a clothesline, and they were both down. Mila hit a Meteora to Mone’s chin in the corner for a nearfall at 11:00. Mone hit a Lungblower to the chest, and she was fired up. She hit a powerbomb into the turnbuckles.

Mone hit her own Meteora into the corner for a nearfall. Mone hit two rolling suplexes, but Mila blocked a third one, and Mila hit a spinebuster for a nearfall at 13:00. Mone hit a flying Meteora, then the Mone Maker (swinging faceplant) for a believable nearfall, and she was shocked she didn’t win there, and she shrieked in frustration. Mila rammed Mone into the corner, but Mone hit another Lungblower and applied the Bank Statement crossface on the mat. Mila dropped her snake-eyes, and she hit a Widow’s Peak neckbreaker for the pin! New champion! Mone lost yet another belt.

Mila Smidt defeated Mercedes Mone to win the Rixe Women’s Title at 16:30.

* They both held up a sign that read “more women in wrestling!” Mila posed in the ring with two belts, and Mone seemed genuinely moved by the cheers for her as she headed up the ramp.

Freelance Wrestling “Lucky Charm” in Chicago, Illinois, at Logan Square Auditorium on March 27, 2026 (IWTV)

I have said repeatedly that this is one of my favorite indy venues, as this is an attractive ballroom with a high ceiling, and a crowd of 250 always looks and sounds great. Dave Prazak was on commentary, which is always a bonus.

“The Syndicate” Shane Mercer, Davey Bang, and August Matthews (w/James Russo) vs. Chico Suave, Magico, and El Toreo. Bang and Matthews hold at least four tag team titles right now, including the Freelance belts, which, of course, are not on the line in a six-man tag. I don’t know Chico’s partners at all; they both wore generic red lucha pants and masks — they could be anyone. Matthews and Suave opened. Torero, who does have horns on his mask, entered at 1:30 and traded lucha reversals with Bang. Magico, who has a gold mask, entered and tied up Bang. Magico hit a handspring-back elbow at 3:30.

The luchador babyfaces continued to work over Matthews. The muscular Shane entered and held Toreo above his head with one hand! He hit a fallaway slam on Magico. Shane tied Toreo in the Tree of Woe at 5:30, and The Syndicate worked over Toreo. Bang untied Toreo’s mask. Toreo hit a headscissors takedown on Matthews at 7:30, and they were both down. Magico and Bang tagged in. Magico hit a second-rope twisting press. Suave jumped in; he and Magico hit stereo dives to the floor. In the ring, Toreo hit a headscissors takedown on Matthews. Toreo hit an Asai Moonsault onto everyone at 9:30.

Magico set up for a dive, but Mercer grabbed him and hit a Gorilla Press, tossing Magico over the top rope, over the guardrails, and onto the other wrestlers in the crowd. Such power! In the ring, Matthews hit a Swanton Bomb. Mercer hit a powerbomb on Magico for a nearfall, but Toreo made the save at 11:00. Matthews hit a half-nelson suplex on Suave, but Chico popped up and hit a German suplex. Suave and Bang traded punches. Suave hit a Gorilla Press on Matthews, then a Canadian Destroyer on Bang!

Chico hit a springboard stunner on both Bang and Matthews! Matthews hit a low-blow mule kick on Suave, so Chico hit a low-blow headbutt on August! Bang and Toreo hit stereo frog splashes. Magico hit a Crucifix Driver on Mercer! Matthews pulled off El Toreo’s mask and was booed! Mercer hit Suave with a title belt. Bang and Matthews hit their team double stomps on Suave’s back. Mercer nailed Moonsault & Battery (second-rope fallaway moonsault) for the pin. Awesome action.

“The Syndicate” Shane Mercer, Davey Bang, and August Matthews defeated Chico Suave, Magico, and El Toreo at 15:08.

* Russo stood over the fallen Suave and shouted that Mercer is coming after Suave’s Freelance Legacy Title.

Izzy Moreno vs. Sabin Gauge in an intergender match. Sabin is short and slender. Izzy is the talented Bayley superfan, now age 18, and she’s an impressive mat technician. Prazak noted that Izzy previously beat Darin Corbin. They locked up, and Sabin mockingly patted her on the head. She hit a headscissors takedown and an impressive Northern Lights Suplex, and she immediately went for a cross-armbreaker, but he reached the ropes at 1:30. Sabin hit a bodyslam and was booed. He dropped her stomach-first on the top rope and hit a doublestomp across her back for a nearfall.

Gauge tied her in the Tree of Woe, turned around, and hit mule kicks to her face. More boos! Sabin hit a snap suplex for a nearfall at 3:30 and kept her grounded in a rear-naked choke. He hit a double stomp to the gut for a nearfall. They rolled to the floor, and she unloaded some chops against the guardrail! In the ring, she hit a top-rope crossbody block, and they were both down at 6:30. She hit a running Claymore Kick for a nearfall. Alfonso Gonzalez appeared on the stage and distracted Sabin! Izzy hit a Frankensteiner! She nailed a Shining Wizard, landing knee on jaw, for the pin! This crowd went NUTS for her win. Yeah, she’s one to watch.

Izzy Moreno defeated Sabin Gauge at 8:44.

Action Wrestling “Nothin Lasts Forever” in Fayetteville, Georgia, in Line Creek Brewing Bus Barn, on March 27, 2026 (IWTV)

This is at a brewery; I’ve seen shows from here before. It’s well-lit. The ring was pushed up against one wall. The crowd was maybe 150. You can see that it was snowing heavily outside! I bet they aren’t used to that in Georgia in late March!

Mike Cunningham vs. Alexander Lev. This opened the show. WWE ID prospect Cunningham has stayed really busy, and he danced his way to the ring. Lev looks a lot like TNA’s Judas Icarus, and he’s a good heel. Cunningham threw him to the mat and danced. He hit some jab punches on Lev. Cunningham hit one Stinger Splash, but he missed a second one. Lev pulled Cunningham to the mat by his left arm and began working over the damaged limb. Lev hit some hard chops at 3:30.

Lev hit a bodyslam and a second-rope senton for a nearfall, and he went back to work on twisting Cunningham’s left arm. Cunningham got a backslide for a nearfall at 6:00, but Lev hit a clothesline for a nearfall. Lev missed a second senton attempt. Cunningham fired up and hit some jab punches while cradling his sore arm, then a Spinebuster at 7:30. He hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Lev threw Mike shoulder-first into the corner and rolled up Cunningham with his feet on the ropes for the tainted pin. Solid action.

Alexander Lev defeated Mike Cunningham at 8:09.

Kelsey Raegan vs. Brooke Havok (w/Darian Bengston). I’m a big fan of both women. Havok is really well-traveled; I just saw her compete in Texas for Reality of Wrestling. Kelsey wore devil red, and she has the height advantage. They tied up, and Kelsey patted her on the head. Moments later, Brooke did that back to her, then hit a headscissors takedown. Havok hit a second-rope missile dropkick at 1:30. Kelsey planted her foot in Brooke’s throat and kept her grounded while she jawed at the crowd.

Brooke fired up and hit some chops. Kelsey hit a diving European Uppercut for a nearfall. Havok hit a running neckbreaker, then a sidewalk slam at 4:30. Brooke charged but crashed head-first into the middle turnbuckle. Kelsey hit a rolling Death Valley Driver for a nearfall, then she tied Brooke in a crossface on the mat. Brooke reached the ropes at 6:30.

Kelsey argued with Bengston, who was cheering on Havok, and she kicked him, then hit a flying headscissors takedown from the apron to the floor. In the ring, the women traded forearm strikes, and Havok hit a spinning kick to the jaw for a nearfall. Havok hit a second-rope superplex at 8:00, and they were both down. Havok rolled her up for the flash pin! Good action.

Brooke Havok defeated Kelsey Raegan at 8:34.

Darian Bengston vs. Moses for the Action Title. Moses was in ROH in the “Soldiers of Savagery.” He has a big, wide body and a size advantage. He easily threw the smaller Darian to the mat. They got in a knuckle lock and a test of strength, with Moses overpowering Bengston. They rolled to the floor at 3:30, and Moses hit some LOUD chops in front of the fans. Moses suplexed Bengston back-first against the ring post! He hit another one at 5:00. They got back into the ring with Moses still in charge, hitting a hip-toss across the ring.

Moses again applied the knuckle lock and kept Darian grounded. Darian tied up the left arm. Moses slammed him to the mat for a nearfall at 9:30. Darian went for a Rings of Saturn and tied both arms behind Moses’ back. Moses hit a World’s Strongest Slam for a nearfall at 11:00. Bengston hit a powerbomb for a nearfall, and they were both down. Bengston trapped both arms, got a rollup, and the flash pin! Good action; Bengston continues to be a fine champion here.

Darian Bengston defeated Moses to retain the Action Title at 12:06.

Final Thoughts: The matches from the France event were really entertaining — all three matches I watched were really good. Mercedes continues to put over women all over the planet. A really good showing by both Mila and Mone. Any one of Sosa’s matches is worth checking out, and Lando has become a sneaky-good cruiserweight. Mills is underrated, too.

The six-man tag from Chicago was a fun match. I’m not a big fan of the overall Freelance Wrestling roster right now — they have a lot of young kids who aren’t quite ready — but Bang and Matthews continue to carry those shows. Mercer is just a fun powerhouse to watch. Bengston continues to carry Action Wrestling, and I really like their shows, too.