JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 77): Roth’s review of Team Violent J vs. Team Big Vito for control of the company, Alice Crowley vs. J-Rod, Brothers of Funstruction vs. The Saint Brothers

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By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 77)

Taped February 22, 2026, in Detroit, Michigan, at Grewal Hall at 224

Streamed April 2, 2026, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

A recap of all of the angles and endings of last week’s matches aired, followed by the Lunacy intro video…

The broadcast team of Joe Dombrowski and Veda Scott introduced a video package highlighting everything that led up to the Final Resolution match. It was about 15 minutes and recapped everything, detailing from when Violent J said he had an investor all the way to last week’s handshake agreement to make the match…

Joe and Veda ran down the card. Ring announcer Mark Roberts introduced DJ Clay and the first match…

1. “The Saint Brothers” Corey Saint and Chase Saint vs. “The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo and Ruffo. Yabo started by juggling, and Corey knocked the balls out of Yabo’s hand. Yabo responded with a slap from his necktie. A short time later, Corey and Chase knocked down Ruffo and Yabo, which caused the balloons that they were holding to float away to massive boos from the fans. Yabo tossed a balloon to Ruffo, but Corey intercepted it. Ruffo came from behind to grab the balloon and hit Corey with it. Yabo pulled out a rubber chicken and used it to tickle Corey before executing a Russian Leg Sweep for the win.

“The Brothers of Funstruction” Yabo and Ruffo defeated “The Saints” Corey Saint and Chase Saint.

Mack Davis was backstage and interviewed Big Vito. Davis said Big Vito had announced only two of the three guys for the six-man tag match. Vito said J will lose, and he will make sure of it. Vito told Juggalo Nation to get ready for Vito Ville…

Jerry’s Jabber: The Saint Brothers were trained by Crimson and Trey Miguel in Toledo, OH. They got in some offense, but, it wasn’t enough to get a feel for how they are as a team, especially when they go against the clowns, in a mostly comedy match. Not a bad match, just not enough to see what The Saints have to offer.

An ad aired for JCW Stranglemania… A vignette aired for The Green Phantom…

Backstage, Violent J talked to 2 Tuff Tony and Willie Mack. Violent J has reached a pitch that only dogs can hear. He said he wants his team to fight…

2. “Broke Ass” Breyer Wellington vs. Disco Ray (w/ The Ring Rat).

The match started with disco moves rather than the wrestlers locking up (think of Santana Jackson’s moves before a lock-up). Breyer took Ray down, and Ray hit a Thesz Press followed by a Dusty Rhodes Elbow. Ray tagged in the Ring Rat. Ray hit a Bronco Buster while the Ring Rat bent over. Ray leapfrogged her and hit another Bronco Buster on Breyer. Ray sat in the other corner, so Ring Rat could do a Bronco Buster on him. Ray hit Panic at the Disco (a flatliner) for the three count…

Disco Ray defeated Breyer Wellington.

Jerry’s Jabber: Disco Ray is growing on me. His interactions with the Ring Rat are enhancing his character, and he seems to be getting better each time I see him on Lunacy.

Backstage, Caleb Konley was upset about Matt Cross dressing as Sewacide last week…

J-Rod took the mic and said if Big Al had any balls, she’d put up her number one contender status. Al agreed to the stipulation, but added that if she wins, J-Rod would have to kiss her ass in the ring…

3. J-Rod vs. “Big Al” Alice Crowley for number one contendership for the JCW Women’s Championship. J-Rod performed an early powerslam for a two count. J-Rod chopped Al in the corner and then raked her eyes against the ropes. J-Rod used a back elbow to get a one count. Al started to fight back, but J-Rod cut her off before lawn darting her and then followed up with a big boot. J-Rod put Al in a modified chin lock (she stretched an arm and held the chin). Al hit a knee strike, a Saito suplex, and an Air Raid Crash for a near fall. Al called for the Lariat, but J-Rod countered with a spinebuster. J-rod climbed the top rope and attempted a splash, but Al hit her with a lariat for the win.

“Big Al” Alice Crowley defeated J-Rod for the Number One Contendership.

After the match, Al tried to force J-Rod to kiss her ass per the match stipulations, but J-Rod hit her with a low blow and walked away…

Backstage, Vito approached Steven Flowe about joining his team. Flowe wasn’t sure if he wanted to join at first, but eventually agreed to do so…

Jerry’s Jabber: A pretty good match. When given some time, Al and J-Rod can put together a pretty good match, as they are both power wrestlers. Having them feud is better than having Al face Haley J for the 600th time.

A vignette aired for Father Bronson’s Red Love…

Caleb Konley walked to the ring and called out “M-Dogg-20” Matt Cross, who snuck behind Konley and attacked him. A cop arrested Cross. Vince Russo came out, which is weird, as Vito said Vince wasn’t even there. Russo hugged Konley and waved goodbye to Matt Cross…

Backstage, Vito and Facade took out Violent J, 2 Tuff Tony, and Willie Mack. Steven Flowe arrived and started stomping on everyone…

The Blast From the Past was “Richie Boy” Breyer Wellington vs. Rikishi from Bloodymania 7 on August 11, 2013, in Cave-In Rock, Illinois…

The broadcast team promoted JCW’S social media and merch, as well as the Stranglemania event…

4. Steven Flowe, Facade and Big Vito vs. Violent J, Willie Mack, and 2 Tuff Tony in a Final Resolution match. If Violent J’s team wins, he and Vince Russo are 50/50 owners of JCW. If Big Vito’s team wins, Vito and Russo are 50/50 owners. Vito took the mic before the other team came out and demanded that Russo come out and give Vito the contract. Russo came out and said since Violent J’s team is incapacitated, he chose the team of Cocaine, Nic Nemeth, and Mr. Ken Anderson, who came out to make the match…

4. Steven Flowe, Facade and Big Vito vs. Cocaine, Nic Nemeth, and Mr. Ken Anderson in a Final Resolution match. At one point, Dombrowski told Veda that if they ended up being fired, it was a pleasure working with her. Veda said she would throw Dombrowski under the bus because she plays both sides and always comes out on top. Funny.

Later, Nemeth, Cocaine, and Anderson set up a door in the corner and attempted to throw Vito through it. Flowe choked Cocaine in the corner, Facade got spiked with a Mic Check from Anderson. Flowe hit Wizard of the Whale on Anderson. Cocaine offered Flowe some powder, Flowe knocked it out of Cocaine’s hand, so Cocaine hit a Coke Breaker (chokeslam on the knee). Cocaine ended up outside the ring. Facade hit Air Sabu. Vito hit the Impaler DDT on Nemeth.

“Chicken Huntin'” played. Violent J waddled to the ring, covered in blood, and hit Vito with a chain. J performed a weak spear that put Vito through the door. Nemeth hit the Danger Zone for the win. Violent J and Vince Russo each own 50 percent of JCW.

Cocaine, Nic Nemeth, and Mr. Ken Anderson defeated Steven Flowe, Facade, and Big Vito.

• After the match, the JCW roster came to the ring to celebrate, including Willie Mack and 2 Tuff Tony. Vince Russo clapped at the top of the ramp. Black balloons fell into the ring while the whole JCW crew celebrated to end the show…