JCW Lunacy TV results (Episode 55): Roth’s review of 2 Tuff Tony vs. Matt Cardona for the JCW Championship, Alice Crowley vs. “Hollyhood” Haley J for the JCW Women’s Championship

TV REVIEWS

By Jerry Roth, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@Iammrcheeseball)

Juggalo Championship Wrestling “Lunacy” (Episode 55)

Taped September 19, 2025, in Jeffersonville, Indiana, at The Grindhouse

Streamed October 30, 2025, on YouTube.com/@Psychopathic_Records

The show started with Violent J being mad about Vampiro bringing in Mad Man Pondo and Mickie Knuckles. He said if they would be trespassing if were to show up… The Lunacy intro aired…

In a different backstage area, Vampiro complained to Madman Pondo and Mickie Knuckles about the contract he signed for the Triplex of Terror…

The Ringmaster was in the ring and announced the first match… The commentators were Veda Scott, Joe Dombrowski, and Mark Roberts…

1. “The Buster & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. “Flowecaine” Steven Flowe and Cocaine. Price and Flowe shook hands. Flowe hit a sky twister press on Price followed by a backbreaker and elbow drop combo with Cocaine. Later, Flowe tagged Cocaine, who hit his big boot, sidewalk slam, and pulled out his baggy of white powder, which he poured on his face. Cocaine hit a Cokeslam and then a double team with Flowe led to a two count. Price and Cocaine got into a chop battle. Flowe was crotched on the top rope. Price low blowed Cocaine, and then hit a top rope double DDT and pinned Flowe…

“The Buster & The Brain” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price beat “Flowecaine” Steven Flowe and Cocaine.

Jerry’s Jabber: These two teams work really well together. It’s fascinating seeing Buster & The Brain work as heels in JCW and babyfaces in GCW. They are over in both companies.

The commentators ran down the card, including Haley J’s last chance for the women’s title, Matt Cardona vs. 2 Tuff Tony, and a Battle Royale.

Outside the venue, Jeeves and Caleb Konley gave a kid a shirt that was too big. Caleb offered to sign it for the kid, who said no and threw it in the garbage. Funny…

2. Caleb Konley (w/The Man Servant Jeeves) vs. Ninja Mack for the JCW American Championship. Jeeves introduced Konley. Jeeves tried to get involved early, but Mack saw Caleb coming and took him down with a headlock takedown. Later, Caleb tied Ninja Mack’s mask to the ropes, and then Jeeves hit Ninja Mack. Caleb stood on Ninja’s nuts and said the Pledge of Allegiance. Caleb used the Pendulum Hold before doing Rick Rude gyrations. Mack hit a standing tornado for a two count. Mack followed up with a Shurikin Kick went for the Ninja Bomb, but Jeeves put Caleb’s shirt over Mack. Caleb threw Mack off the top rope and then hit the springboard moonsault for the win.

Caleb Konley beat Ninja Mack to retain the JCW American Championship.

Jerry’s Jabber: Caleb Konley will be a very good babyface when they finally split him from Jeeves.

The commentators likened the match to ICP in WCW, which led into an ad for ICP’s new coffee table book…

3. “The Iron Demon” Shane Mercer vs. “The Chocolate Juggalo” Willie Mack. Mack twisted the nipples of Mercer. Mack had issues with his knee, which became a target. Mercer went for a choke power slam, and Mack hit chops, clotheslines, and his scoop slam called “The Norman Smiley.” Mack hit “Two Scoops of Whoop” for a two count. Mercer hit a suplex on Mack for two. Mercer went for Moonsault and Battery, but Mack reversed into a Stunner for the win…

Willie Mack beat “The Iron Demon” Shane Mercer.

Jerry’s Jabber: Shane and Willie are about the same height, which I never would have guessed before seeing them together. These two should be big stars.

“Big Al” Alice Crowley spoke about how Haley J isn’t in her league…

4. “Big Al” Alice Crowley vs. “Hollyhood” Haley J (w/Amazing Maria) for the JCW Women’s Championship. Haley and Al trash-talked to begin with. Haley had a quick roll-up for a one count. There were back and forth quick pins that also led to one counts. Both wrestlers kipped up, and Haley hit a Thesz Press followed by a suicide dive. Al hit a draping DDT for a one count. Al and Haley traded chops. Al hit a Perfect Plex for a one. Al hit a pump kick and tried for a Saito Suplex, but it was reversed, and Haley hit a top rope crossbody, followed by an STO for a two count. Al hit the Saito Suplex, but her Lariat was reversed. Haley hit a Stomp for the win.

“Hollyhood” Haley J beat “Big Al” Alice Crowley to win the JCW Women’s Championship

Jerry’s Jabber: With Haley as champion, hopefully “Big Al” can join VNDL 48 in GCW. If she stays in JCW, I don’t want her anywhere near Haley J for quite a while due to how often they’ve worked together.

Outside, Detective Mike said he had figured out the Outbreaks’ weaknesses: Holy Water and a stick cross…

5. “The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel (w/Barnabas the Bizarre) vs. Detective Mike and Suicide. Mike started with Jaxon, and pulled out a cross made out of hay and sticks. Abel bit Mike. Mike pulled out Holy Water, but it didn’t work. Suicide hit a crossbody on The Outbreak. Mike accidentally threw holy water on Suicide, and The Outbreak took control. The Outbreak kept trying to eat Mike. Jaxon hit an awful-looking DDT on Mike for a two. Suicide hit a dive on The Outbreak. Suicide missed a Swanton. The Outbreak hit Mike with the Death Mist and a neckbreaker/Russian Legsweep combo for the win…

“The Outbreak” Jaxon and Abel” beat Detective Mike and Suicide.

Outside, Violent J told Shaggy 2 Dope he found an investor who will appear next week…

Battle Royle Champion Ricky Morton discussed the battle royale, and mentioned that his son Kerry would be in the match…

6. The Country Battle Royale for the Battle Royale Championship. Entrant 1. Ricky Morton Entrant 2. Kerry Morton. Kerry said his dad asked for this, and commentators mentioned a new Entrant every 30 seconds. Ricky low bridged Kerry over the top rope! Kerry was eliminated by Ricky.

Entrant 3: OG Ugly.

Entrant 4: Ethan Heyre. Ricky Morton hit a noggin knocker on the other two in the ring.

Entrant 5: Cocaine, who hit a double Coke Slam.

Entrant 6: Robert Ketchum. Ketchum asked and received Cocaine’s powder and then hit a fisherman suplex.

Entrant 7: Bizerkus. Bizerkus went after OG Ugly.

Entrant 8: Cash Jackson, who hit an exploder suplex and then kipped up.

Entrant 9: Steven Flowe who hit a tope rope head butt. Robert Ketchum was eliminated. Bizerkus was eliminated.

Entrant 10: “Too Smooth” Eli Cruz. Eli came in with a basketball and threw a dropkick. OG Ugly took Eli’s basketball, so Eli suplexed him.

Entrant 11: Ninja Mack, who just chants whoop whoop.

Entrant 12: Ram Jam, a deaf wrestler, started Irish whipping people. Cash Jackson and Ram Jam trade punches.

Entrant 12: Shane Mercer. Ram Jam and Steven Flowe eliminated. OG Ugly, Ethan Higher eliminated.

Entrant 13: Dhalia. Mercer hit the Moonsault and Battery on Dhalia.

Entrant 14: Kevo Thrives. Dhalia was eliminated.

Entrant 15: Marcellus Mack. Mercer and Marcellis went at it. Marcellis hit a Rock Bottom.

Entrant 16: Officer Midnight, who unrolled crime scene tape, then speared Cash Jackson.

Entrant 17: “The Man Servant” Jeeves. Shane Mercer was eliminated. Jeeves was eliminated.

Entrant 18: Big Foot was the final entrant. The commentators wondered if it was Mosh Pit Mike, so it was definitely not Mosh Pit Mike. Ricky Morton had everyone help eliminate Marcellis Mack. Officer Midnight was eliminated. Caleb was eliminated, Cash Jackson was eliminated. The match came down to Big Foot and Ricky Morton. Big Foot kicked Ricky in the nuts, unmasked, and it was Kerry Morton. Kerry eliminated his father to win the match.

Kerry Morton won the Country Battle Royale to win the Battle Royale Championship.

Jerry’s Jabber: This was a bad Battle Royale. The announcers didn’t see who eliminated people, and there was a lot of waiting around by the entrants. Kerry needs to be banned from any story involving his dad because this is like the fourth promotion I have seen this in.

The commentators plugged the YouTube channel and merch websites.

Backstage, 2 Tuff Tony’s 11-year-old son AJ, asked if Tony would beat Matt Cardona. Tony said yes, and he would dedicate the match to him…

Matt Cardona was outside, saying he would win and is the savior of JCW. He said he would take Tony’s son..

7. 2 Tuff Tony vs. Matt Cardona for the JCW World Heavyweight Championship. Tony clapped, then took a sip of Bacardi Lemon. Tony pushed Cardona into the corner. Cardona yelled, “He grabbed my hair.” Funny. Cardona said, “I’m too good for this shit,” and got in the face of Tony’s son AJ, and they crawled on the outside. Tony threw ten punches in the corner and then hit a Pele Kick for a two count. Cardona ripped his shirt and started to choke Tony with it, simulated wiping his ass with it, and then threw it at AJ.

Cardona threw ten punches, but the crowd didn’t count along. Tony powerbombed Cardona. Cardona grabbed the ref, kicked Tony in the yam bag, and hit the Radio Silence for a two count. Cardona attempted a belt shot and hit Jeff the Ref. Tony hit Cardona in the face and covered him, but there was no count with the referee down. Triplex of Terror runs to the ring. This gave Cardona time to recover and land a belt shot on Tony that led to a two count. Pondo, Vampiro, and Mickie stayed on the stage to cheer on Cardona. Tony bodyslammed Cardona and then hit the Tony Sault and the Meteorite before getting the three count…

2 Tuff Tony beat Matt Cardona to retain the JCW World Heavyweight Championship.

AJ joined his dad in the ring to celebrate with him as the show went off the air…